A Nigerian lady identified as Oluwafunmilayo Fatai left her life in the city to begin living with her man in a Lagos slum and has no regrets about it

The school teacher shared with Legit TV how she met and fell in love with her man who lives in the slum

Oluwafunmilayo also opened up about her friends and family's reaction to her decision to live in the area built on a Lagoon

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Oluwafunmilayo Fatai, a Nigerian lady, shocked her family and friends when she decided to relocate to a Lagos slum to start life with a man she married there.

Six years down the line, the school teacher has no regrets about dumping city life to be with the love of her life.

Oluwafunmilayo said her love for him informed her action.

Source: Original

Oluwafunmilayo didn't like her husband at first

In an exclusive interview with Legit TV, the now mother of three revealed that she got married to her hubby in 2016.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Oluwafunmilayo said a teaching job took her to the lagoon slum. She would teach there and return to the city.

In the course of her teaching, the man noticed her and began asking her out.

She said she didn't like him at first, but certain observations changed her perspective.

"It is love. He is educated and an alfa. And I am also a Muslim. So, that is what I want in a man.

"He is a good Muslim, learned person, speaks truth and never tells lies and he loves me. So, what else am I looking for?"

Oluwafunmilayo said her previous admirers mocked her

The school teacher revealed that her previous admirers mocked her when they learnt she settled for someone who lives in a slum.

"I felt bad then but now, I am okay with it.

"I believe whatever God said we will be or where we will be, will happen."

Her husband works as an uber driver in Ajah, while she teaches in the slum.

Oluwafunmilayo's decision didn't sit well with her loved ones

On her siblings' reaction to her love choice, Oluwafunmilayo said they weren't happy with it and didn't support the union.

The SSCE holder who aspires to further her studies like her hubby added that even her friends don't visit at all because of this. She said:

"My siblings were not okay with it. They don't support it. They seldom come to see me because blood is thicker than water.

"Even my friends don't visit me at all. My friends only came here when I got married. We just talk on phone."

Nigerian who married when he had nothing makes it, now owns a huge business

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Nigerian man who got married when he had nothing had achieved success and now owns a multi-million naira business outfit.

Taking to his Facebook page, Emmanuel said he got married to his wife when he was still living with his parents.

According to Emmanuel, he got an apartment with the help of his mother, and when his wife came in, there was absolutely nothing in their room. In his words:

"For almost a week, we slept on bare floor, well, we had to support ourselves with carton. People thought I was making the worst decision of my life. Many were genuinely worried for me. Some thought I got her pregnant and didn't want the world to know."

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng