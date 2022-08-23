A young lady has gone online to share her experience as a resident in Canada and what she has had to face

According to her, she was never prepared for how very lonely it would become living in the foreign country

Despite the loneliness abroad, she is happy that life is easier with cheap transport and the ability to make more money

A young Nigerian lady living in Canada has made a video to show both the advantages and disadvantages of living in Canada.

She said that there are many things people never told her when she was relocating to the foreign country.

The lady said that studying and working is very hard. Photo source: TikTok/@phildivina

Source: UGC

Life is still easier in Canada

The woman said that living in Canada makes one very lonely, and being a student while earning is difficult. Despite those, she revealed that transportation is cheap and the ability to earn big is assured.

In response to one of her comments on the video, she said:

"It’s Lonely and sometimes (everday) I cry. But money must be made. I came all the way to have a better life."

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered hundreds of comments with over 19,000 likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

samuel_ukoha said:

"You see how she talked about canada and being lonely but never discouraged anyone from coming over. that's how it's meant to be."

Otunba_Musty said:

"Abeg try dey include how much its cost you guys make we top dey save money to jaapa abeg."

Vennesha Drummond Sc said:

"Its very great here in Canada I got married live here over 2 years love Canada."

ekemoney25 said:

"I Dey come there asap ….my visa Dey on processing,I pray to God make e work."

Kenny Taiwo asked:

"What's the least amount someone must have in bank account before beginning the processing of this?"

She replied:

"If you’re going for school your bank statement must have the whole amount it will take you to graduate."

UK Based Ghanaian Man Narrates How Moving Abroad Has Benefited Him

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Nana Yaw Frimpong, a Ghanaian based in the UK has stated that he will always choose living abroad to being in Ghana any day.

The man shared that he has been able to build three houses after leaving Ghana to Italy and finally to the UK.

Yaw recounted that he worked as a sprayer in Italy for eight years and has been working as a security man in UK for five years now.

Source: Legit.ng