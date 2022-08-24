A Nigerian lady shared a transformation photo as she revealed how she was maltreated by her ex-husband who abandoned her and her child

In the clip, her child is now grown and looks well taken care of, and she revealed that the man is now back begging

Many people were angry when she said that the man even wants to have more children with her despite what he did

A young woman has joined the viral transformation challenge on TikTok to show what she passed through in her former marriage.

Sharing a video with a throwback photo of when she was a nursing mother, the woman said that her husband was always beating her before he finally left them.

The woman said that the man has been begging to be back. Photo source: TikTok/@cupofbombshell

Their lives changed

Seconds into the video, a photo where she is looking very beautiful came up. She revealed that the same man is back in her DM now that her life has changed to beg her. Another part shows that the child he abandoned has also grown

Many people went into her comment section to tell her never to accept the man back and that he may continue perpetuating the abuse she recovered from.

Watch the video below:

Ononmen said:

"You are a strong woman."

She replied:

"We Thank God for life."

Damian said:

"No accept him back he wan spoil your life."

hrmqueenbella said:

"na cord u go take flog am. more strength dear."

Marge1813 said:

"They always come back if not grace that brought you this far e won’t come back."

Zahra aminu said:

"I love how you step up yr game."

Barakat said:

"My Baby and her Baby."

QueenDeca1234 said:

"You are a miracle baby girl, I’m so happy for you."

Stephanie said:

"God bless you more, amen."

Babygal said:

"Awwwn, Love this kind of transformation."

Genevieve Kenneth said:

"More blessings my darling."

Zadi Rita said:

"Woman, woman, well done, you stay focus."

Mother of 5 abandoned by husband

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Tolulope Mosebolatan, a mother of 5 narrated the story of how she is barely managing to feed her children in Nigeria's commercial capital, Lagos.

According to the woman, she is no longer together with her husband and since then, life has been hellish for her and her kids.

Narrating her shocking story to YEN.com.gh, she said she cleans people's toilets, estates, compounds, bathrooms, and compounds to be able to buy food for the children.

