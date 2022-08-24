A young Nigerian lady's transformation pictures have sent social media into a frenzy and raised questions

The lady shared a 2020 video of her looking petite and stated that her man called her ugly and skinny

In a new video she posted, the lady has not only gained weight but looked more beautiful than before

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A Nigerian lady has surprised netizens as she jumped on the social media challenge of posting old pictures of oneself versus the present.

In a TikTok video, the lady with the handle @winifredoflagos shared a clip of her petite self in 2020, stating that her man then tagged her ugly and skinny.

Her transformation wowed netizens. Photo Credit: TikTok/@winifredoflagos

Source: UGC

Two years on, she looked curvy and more beautiful, as seen in the next scene of her TikTok showcase.

According to her, he now wants her. Curious netizens marvelled by her physical transformation sought to know her secret. She replied:

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"I actually didn’t use any supplement, I had tendency to be fat but I got worked up , stopped eating well and was undergoing stress in 2020.

"Then after I started eating well enough, so I blew up."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Akinyele Ahmed said:

"You sef be serial killer. how could you have hidden this kind shape till he left ???"

Bliss_of_Lagos said:

"Fr I don’t know why someone will say these two bodies have no difference, it’s just camera. Y’all are just pained walah."

siberianpropertyltd14 said:

"I can't understand how the mother mothered his mother girls what did you eat lord of hosts."

Iambarbie ❤️ said:

"She isn’t lying when she said she started eating well, I was also like this if you see my pictures of 2020 and 2022 you’ll see the difference."

Fayokunmii said:

"The way you got here really shocked me cause I was here when you were still petite."

teju_tani said:

"Yes almost everyone added covid weight .. now I’m begging God to loose weight back."

Nigerian lady flaunts physical transformation after she got married

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had compared how she looked when unmarried versus when she tied the knot.

The Nigerian woman, Juliet, started off her TikTok showcase by sharing an old picture showing her look when she newly got married.

Juliet looked a bit dark in complexion and had a petite figure. Her new pictures however showed great improvements in her physical build. Now with three kids, Juliet looked fair in complexion and was no longer looking petite.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng