A loving new daddy was smitten by his adorable baby, and someone caught the cute moment on camera

The happy father, who was holding his newborn tenderly, never expected that the quality time spent with his child would make them trend

Social media users found themselves in a puddle of mush after clicking on the heartwarming video

Nothing is more precious than an innocent newborn baby staring back at you. And that is what happened to a new daddy who hopelessly fell in love with his baby after locking eyes with them.

A captivated man intensely looked at his newborn baby. Image: @itstheblacklove/Twitter

In the cutest video shared by a Twitter user, the new dad was seated on a couch and gazed deeply into his child's eyes. His warm smile and loving eyes attracted the newborn to make a few cute sounds and vigorous movements.

@itstheblacklove captioned the clip, captioned "Father's love", and users shared that the sweet video had touched their big and fragile hearts.

Fathers who related to the man's video shared similar pictures of their first moments holding their bundles of joy.

@___sakinah commented:

"I can’t wait to experience this. Watching the man I love falling in love with our child."

@gratefulgii said:

"One day I’ll have the most beautiful little loving fam."

@Gearyroark reacted:

"Nothing warms your heart like you holding your precious newborn.... being a father is a great joy. God bless you."

