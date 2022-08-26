One Mzansi dad's attempt to clean his house failed when his naughty son came into the room

A video showed the little boy playing with flour and spilling it purposefully on the floor his father had cleaned

Social media users cracked up and made jokes about the clip but were not surprised at what the toddler had done

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A video of a boy spilling flour on the floor that his father was busy cleaning had socials burst into laughter.

Socials were in stitches at a toddler spilling floor after his dad had swept. Image: @Virally_Social/Twitter

Source: UGC

The video shared by @Virally_Social shows a man who is almost done with sweeping the lounge area of his home. Out of nowhere, his toddler walks into the room and suddenly throws flour on the floor.

They both pause for a moment while registering what had just happened. The furious father angrily approaches his son, who takes off in the most adorable sprint, noticing how much trouble he was in.

The father forgives the toddler and makes a decision not to chase him any further. He goes back to cleaning the floor, and just as he starts to sweep again, the naughty little boy returns and pours out the remaining flour over the floor.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

This time, the video ends before viewers are able to see if the father was able to catch the mischievous boy.

"Have kids, they said," the video was captioned.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

@NeoThabo commented:

"I like how the kid runs away."

@IdentityJoy said:

"Never mind. I do not want them anymore."

@Rathipa_Rampedi reacted:

"Kids..."

Angry Baby Ignores Her Dad After He Woke Her Up to Change Her Diaper

In another video, YEN.com.gh reported that having a baby is one of the most beautiful things that could happen to a couple, and moments with the child leave lasting memories to reminisce about later.

But a father who woke his daughter up to change her diaper left the child quite upset, and she surprisingly registered her displeasure.

In a video on Black_positive_vibes, the little princess refused to go to her dad to send a clear message to him.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za