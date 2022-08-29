A video of how a man made a case against bum shorts in his household has gone viral on social media

In the trending video posted on Instagram, the man is seen in a pair of hotpants as a way to prove to his daughter that they are too short

The video, which saw her cracking up with laughter at her father's move, left many internet users amused as well

A man got social media users in a pool of laughter following the interesting method he used to protest against his daughter's choice of shorts.

In a bid to prove to his daughter that her hotpants were too short, he got himself into a pair of shorts as well.

The video of the father in bum shorts left many people amused. Credit: @fuckjerry

Source: UGC

In the video, which has since gone viral, he is seen walking into her bedroom in the shorts, much to her amusement.

She throws on a pair and they can be seen comparing the lengths of the shorts.

The confidence in which he rocked the shorts left both his daughter and son cracking up with laughter as he struck a pose in the bottoms.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to dad's fashion statement

jasonsaltzman:

"If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em."

celebsonsandwiches:

"Plan backfired because those look good on Dad."

langley.babyy:

"Taking “hoochie daddy shorts” to another level "

realjemmett:

"Or maybe both pairs are exactly the perfect length."

princetheproducer1:

"Point made but at a zesty cost."

bkmeatking:

"He didn’t make any point. He’s wearing correct length."

mikelavish:

"He hella comfortable in those shorts lmao."

bettie.blue:

"I think they both look great ‍♀️"

Source: Legit.ng