A woman transformed her sister’s res bedroom and recorded the before and after transformation

Alethea Jay posted the mind-boggling video on TikTok and it gained over 11 million views and over 2 million likes from social users

The room looked dull before she worked on it, but the end result looks like the dorm is a five-star hotel

Alethea Jay is known on social media for her creative style in interior design.

A caring lady transformed her sister's res room into a lux bedroom. Image: aletheajay/TikTok

She showed a before scene of a boring bedroom that some of the replies on her TikTok said looked like a prison cell. But, in actual fact, it was her sister's dormitory bedroom.

In the next part of the clip, viewers can see a luxurious bedroom that resembles a room in a grand hotel. The room suddenly had lavish pillows, frames and comforters. The new deco changed the look of the room completely.

The contrast between the before and after looks of the dormitory was totally incredible, and only a visionary such as Athelea could foresee such beauty from such a dull room.

Check out some of the impressed viewers' comments from the clip:

Mandy asked:

"Do you do consultations? Cause there’s no way, this talent is not put to use. ❤️"

sarahsatterfield asked:

"Is the other roomate ok?"

YANNA TAY wrote:

"From prison to palace!"

Stella Virginia commented:

"The roommate walking in like..."

Leahhhh requested:

"I want to see her roommate’s side!"

Alethea Jay responded to the most asked question and said:

"I do feel bad, lol."

