A Nigerian lady online has shown people what it means to be in love when things are not rosy as she dated a man who was poor

The lady said that though he could barely feed himself, he still organised a birthday celebration for her

Many who reacted to her video wondered how people get such inspiring love stories like hers

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A young Nigerian lady has gone online to celebrate her lover who sacrificed a lot for her comfort to show what she meant to him.

In a TikTok video, the lady shared a throwback photo of when her boyfriend was poor. According to her, despite the fact that the man could hardly feed, he still celebrated her birthday.

The lady said that she is grateful she stayed with him. Photo source: TikTok/@barbie_lucienne

Source: UGC

She stayed when he was poor

In the old snap, they were in a rough-looking room with what looked like a birthday cake on the table.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A recent clip of them together shows them in a better house as the man carried her. The lady revealed that she stayed with him.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 400 comments with thousands of likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

dah_greatt said:

"The hight at which some of una take start love dey fear me."

user6960615575415 said:

"Make you na just marry no need to wait again."

chef chi chi said:

"una marriage go sweet ooo. we online in-laws wish una congratulations in advance."

Kellylesi5 said:

"Wunna juh carry good luck out here, if it were me, with the type of luck i hv, he wld hv left me after he got better."

Cynthia Sebastine said:

"E get wetin una no dey tell us oo."

Nwaduwa Mirth said:

"Let me just pass shall."

Only1bambee said:

"So this is love."

Ghanaian Man Marries Jamaican Lover in Gorgeous White Wedding

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Canada-based Ghanaian, Gideon Jackson, and his Jamaican bride's wedding was nothing short of breathtaking.

The pair married in a gorgeous white wedding ceremony. Family and loved ones graced the occasion with their presence as the duet exchanged vows to seal their love.

Jackson took to Facebook to share moments from the quintessential occasion on social media to thank the people who attended the ceremony.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng