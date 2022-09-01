A video of a 7-month-baby whose disturbance antidote is the hit song Buga by Kizz Daniel and Tekno has caused a stir online

A man believed to be the kid's dad demonstrated this discovery by recording the little crawling kid crying

As soon as the song Buga came on, the once crying kid stopped immediately and began to vibe to it

The hit song Buga by singer Kizz Daniel featuring Tekno is not only loved by grown-ups but even babies.

A man came to find out that the song helps stop a crying and angry baby and put it to test in a recorded video.

The crying kid stopped crying as soon as the hit song came on. Photo Credit: TikTok/@radiopointtv

In the short TikTok clip, the baby could be seen in diapers crawling and crying loudly.

The video was captioned, "Since he was born the only song he wants to listen to is buga by @vado.d.great."

According to the caption, the kid is only 7 months old. As soon as the baby heard the song Buga, he stopped crying and tried to stand up by using the stretched leg of the adult doing the recording.

Clinging to the leg, the cute kid began vibing to the song.

Social media reactions

Lynn said:

"I don’t know what this babies enjoy about the buga song, mine can wake up and dance when she is sleeping and hears the song."

King Obi Nweke said:

"Well this happens to all babies,if there is any trending song at that age that song will make them stop crying."

Imokhai Bunmi said:

"Same with my son he love the music don’t know what they see in the song."

Kwinzy said:

"Kizz Daniel actually sang for children, he no just know.... most kids I know love the song."

Elizabeth Jarra said

"When you wake up my 3 yr old, "Joy wake up ". Her response would be, "collect your money"."

