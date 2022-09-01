An amazing video has captured twin babies, one of them black, the other albino but all born to the same parents

The rare colour differences shown by the babies have stirred massive reactions on social media as many confessed that they have never seen such

The cute babies are growing fast as a photo showed them marking their birthday together and cutting their cake

Having twin babies is cool, but what of a rare occurrence where one of them is black and the other is albino?

A heartwarming video has stirred emotions on social media after it showed rare twin babies, one black and one albino.

The beautiful twin babies who are born to the same parents have stirred emotions online. Photo credit:TikTok/@destinybobiholic0.

Once in a lifetime sight

The video was seen on the TikTok handle of @destinybobiholic0 who seems to be the mother of the babies.

The cuties, who some people have referred to as a once-in-a-lifetime rarity, have gone viral as the video shows their growth process.

In one of the photos, the kids were seen cutting their birthday cake. While the albino kid is a girl, the black kid is a boy.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users found the babies amazing and expressed themselves in the video's comment section. Some of the comments are compiled below:

@Thembekart said:

"Can we see more of them together, they are so cute."

@happy J432 commented:

"Sorry don't quote me wrong but the albino one is the more beautiful one."

@user6420443465161 said:

"I've never seen this before it's unique and beautiful."

Ghanaian Woman Becomes First-Time Mother after Welcoming Quadruplets at 46

In a related story, YEN.com.gh also reported that a 46-year-old Ghanaian woman, Juana Antwi, has become a first-time mother after delivering adorable quadruplets.

Juana and her husband Peter Afriyie Kwarteng, a 66-year-old-old pensioner turned farmer, welcomed the four babies in 2021 at Offinso Asamankama in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Juana revealed that her first child died before labour some 10 years ago and had since dreamed of becoming a parent.

