After 7 years of being away, a young Nigerian man returned home and got a rousing reception, especially from his mum

The overjoyed barefooted woman bowed down on the floor in appreciation to God after hugging the returnee

While she yet rejoiced in the heartwarming video, the young man began to spray money on her on a road

A video capturing the reunion of a Nigerian man and his mother after 7 years of being apart has melted hearts on the net.

The short clip shared on TikTok started with the barefooted excited mum walking towards her son with arms wide open.

His mum was very excited to see her son. Photo Credit: TikTok/@loloezechinedu

She couldn't put her emotions into check. Other well-wishers and loved ones were on ground to receive the young man.

After hugging him, the woman bowed down on the floor to thank God.

What followed next was the young man spraying wads of cash on his mum on the road where they stood.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

use@beauty123 said:

"I don't know why this break me I miss home, God pls keep and protect my parent and siblings in good health until I see them again soon amen."

xiumdavids said:

"Chaiii congratulations ma'am e no easy ooo,this is how my mum and son will welcome me soon ☺️."

user Loveth Oluebube said:

"I just cried.

"Congrats to you all.

"You are covered with the blood of Jesus Christ Amen."

Chinedunzerem84 said:

"I'm crying right now my mother is no more God why. If your mother is still alive please always celebrate her."

Skyz noble said:

"When you are celebrating also be watchful of the enemy, they’re standing there acting good but with wicked heart, I love this."

Source: Legit.ng