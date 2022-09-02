A little girl without hands showed great strength in a video as she stopped her daddy from helping her

The kid struggled hard and later successfully placed a straw in her drink before lifting the cup with much effort

Many people got emotional as they wished the kid all the good things in life as she grows up, surviving her disability

A video of a kid with no hands trying to take care of herself has generated many emotional comments on Instagram.

While struggling to get some drink from a cup, she used her stumps to get a straw and tried to insert it into the cup. When her father wanted to help out, she said:

"Daddy I got this."

Her dad clapped for her for trying hard. Photo source: @mrpresidennnt

Disabled but brave

The man held back and left her to continue. After some seconds, she got a hang of it and he clapped. She lifted the cup and finally took a sip.

During the display of strength, people behind the camera were amazed by the kid's independence despite her disability.

Watch the video below:

When the video was re-shared by Tunde Ednut online, it gathered over 17,000 comments at the time of writing this report.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

superstarace said:

"Good Lord! Bless her. And she’s so cute."

tun_mise_ said:

"This had me teary, what a beautiful soul."

theamakaxtopher said:

"She’s so pretty. Her complexion and skin popping. You’re just too perfect baby."

mandybless_enya said:

"Wow, may God continue to strengthen her."

ladeg_online said:

"I will always be grateful no matter what."

marthabenson801 said:

"This is so touching…a kiss from me to you baby girl."

iam_real_kogi_boy said:

"Lies doesn't promote me, please I need to talk to someone secretly please."

