A married man has been praised on social media for his romantic gesture to his wife at her place of work

The loving husband made a surprise call at his wife's office and burst into dancing on arriving at her desk

After doing some dance steps his wife found hilarious, the man went on one knee to give her pizza

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A man has been dubbed 'husband of the year' after his wife shared online the romantic surprise he pulled at her workplace.

In the cute TikTok video, the man surprisingly showed up at his woman's place of work and began dancing for her.

The man pulled a surprise on his wife at the office. Photo Credit: TikTok/@terrymwea

Source: UGC

The woman was surprised and amused at the same time. She was surprised that he was at her office in that manner and was amused by the dance steps he showcased.

After some seconds of dancing, he went on one knee to present the pizza he had come into her office with to his wife.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He quickly gave her a hand sanitiser before she touched the edible. The loving man afterwards hugged his wife.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Hard Disc282 said:

"The dance moves for me, anyway he really loves u and do appreciate his effort."

Vee said:

"This is so cute and romantic a lot of guys would feel too proud to do thisthis show of humility expresses his love 4 u."

user3825204676692 said:

"You are a great man . thanks for showing love ❤️to your wife. bless you bro."

carlly boy @719 said:

"Please parents,,let your children go to clubs and dance..this is too muchI love his courage Infront of bae."

Leley_Josfyn said:

"Yesssss!! It’s time for men to step up and be there own Moya David coz every woman deserves that."

Canada-based Nigerian lady surprises husband at his bank workplace after 6 years apart

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Nigerian lady based in Canada had surprised her husband at the bank where he works after being away for 6 years.

The cute video starts with the woman in a white polo showing up at his bank workplace.

On arriving at the entrance to his desk, she breaks into singing and serenaded him with Like I Do by Nigerian singer Fireboy DML.

The husband on seeing his wife stood up and gave her a warm embrace which was followed by kissing. Thereafter, he led her to have a seat at his desk amid stares from his colleagues and customers.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng