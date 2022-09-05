A young couple went online to share their proud achievement of purchasing a stunning new home that netizens loved and envied

The pair run a popular YouTube channel that boasts over 2 million followers and shows their day-to-day lives and silly antics

Netizens came in droves to congratulate the duo on their achievement while also sharing hopes of accomplishing the same thing

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A young couple commemorated purchasing a new home on the socials with netizens worldwide, praising them and showing positive envy.

A pair of young adults bought a lavish home that made Netizens happy and jealous. Images: @rissag97/ Twitter

Source: UGC

@rissag97 was the lady who made the post on Twitter, drawing the attention of thousands of individuals worldwide with the simple caption:

"We bought a house."

The woman is one-half of Riss & Quan, a YouTube channel the pair share together where they document their day-to-day lives and crazy adventures.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The house in question is heavenly, boasting a massive lawn and what seems to be a wooden finish on the outside walls. Once inside, you can see a large open plan set up with a fully kitted kitchen in the background. What is quite astounding is how high the ceiling is as well.

Folks from across the world sat themselves down in the comment section to share their thoughts on the post, with many commending them and feeling positively jealous about the achievement. See the responses below:

@kingperi_ posted:

"God When"

@BonoEddie said:

"Congs, but this is also a reminder to those still staying with parents to wake up. We got to work hard and become independent!"

@Blackfranchiz shared:

@ifitsowell mentioned:

"Ok this is the life I pray to have someday outside Nigeria."

@Thobisani_m commented:

"Whatever you guys said in your prayers, I just copy!! Congratulations are in order! This is just so beautiful "

@Mamoyo97 posted:

@valofthe_East asked:

"What am I doing wrong "

@godspowerdomin shared:

Loved-Up lady goes all out for her bae’s birthday, says caring men deserved to be spoiled too

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported on birthdays which come once a year and are the perfect reason to go all out for the ones you love. A young woman took to social media to share a sweet post of how she chose to put a smile on her bae’s face for his birthday.

Nokuthula MaZwide KaLanga posted snaps on Facebook showing her and her man as well as the gifts and romantic setup she arranged for him. The gifts included an Emporio Armani watch as well as Hugo Boss and Armani Exchange t-shirts. Mmh what a lucky guy!

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za