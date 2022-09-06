A father who just welcomed a baby was very happy at the hospital when he saw his kid, and he gave the child money

To show the depth of his joy, he sprayed bundles of cash on the edge of the baby's bed as the mother smiled

Many TikTokers congratulated the family, saying they loved how he celebrated his new blessing

A young man who is very happy to be a father went to the hospital and used his wealth to show how very happy he is.

The man brought out a bunch of brand new money notes and started spraying them at the feet of his new baby in a TikTok video.

The man's wife wore a beautiful smile as her husband sprayed money. Photo source: TikTok/@arthur1m1

Happy father and mother

His wife, who just gave birth, was on her hospital bed resting as the show went on. The happy father took his time placing the new notes after each other while looking at the camera.

The mother had a smile of joy on her face. People who were around them also loved what the father was doing.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1000 comments with 18,000 likes. Below are some of the reactions:

jay said:

"I just saved d video to show hubby for our twins to come... amen. God be praised, congratulations to you both for your new baby."

Favour said:

"dear future husband if u are not doing this to me an our nw born baby come for me."

Julius Torres205 said:

"God will bless all parents your pockets will never dry. congratulations bro."

nancyberry17 said:

"Wow I love this Congrat bro."

Sarahprettylove1 said:

"congratulations Congratulations Congratulations."

