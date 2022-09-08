The video of Nigerian triplet babies has got many people "tapping" into the blessing of having kids like them

For their six-months-old celebration, their mother took them out for a wonderful photo session which went well

Many social media users prayed for continued strong health for the kids as they wished their family well

A Nigerian mother organised an amazing photoshoot session for her triplets as they became six months old.

To celebrate the day, the kids were all dressed up in different matching outfits in a TikTok video as Simi's Duduke played in the background.

The triplets looked so beautiful as they posed for the camera. Photo source: TikTok/@kojhairways1

The results of their photo shoots were showcased towards the end of their cute video. A part of the clip showed the mother carrying them.

The triplets are so beautiful

Many people agreed in the comment section that the children look beautiful.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500 comments with almost 20,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Bernice Adu2331 said:

"I received dem in Jesus name."

Olatilewa said:

"I love them, they are so cute."

Courtney and Tyrese said:

"Such a blessing! They are so beautiful."

Lady_dbabe said:

"I love you u baby girls....I pray for dis kind of blessing."

Ellatony said:

"congratulations dear they are very adorable. I tap into your blessing."

Mumbi waweru said:

"a double tap to such a blessing....good job mummy."

Bebe Austin302 said:

"God protect you all beautiful babies. your mother is blessed indeed."

hadjabah965 said:

"wow so beautiful l wish I will have twins like them."

Beautiful chubby baby

Meanwhile,YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video of a very chubby kid looking cute as she stood on her feet got many reactions online.

The baby's account which is managed by her parent posted the clip with the caption:

"My daddy's money makes me look chubby. Rate or hate."

Many people had mixed reactions to the video of the baby. While some wondered if she is not too fat for the sake of her health, there were those who admired the baby's chubbiness.

