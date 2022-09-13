A lady has posted a video on TikTok narrating how she left a man who proposed to her to follow a richer man

However, the rich man she followed did not marry her, and she remained unmarried 10 years after the episode

Her explanation in the TikTok video has sparked heavy reactions from members of the public, with many of them blaming her

A 56-second video trending on TikTok shows a young lady who says she is 40 years old and unmarried.

According to the lady, a serious man proposed marriage to her some 10 years ago, but she later called off the wedding plans.

She said she saw a richer guy and followed him. Photo credit: TikTok/@7menbabymama.

Source: UGC

She recounted how she called off the wedding because she saw a richer man who she thought would marry her.

The rich man would later dump her, but the other guy has relocated abroad, got married and now has three kids.

Just like a scene in a Nollywood movie, she has remained unmarried to date. In one of her videos, she said she will marry any man now.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@wow_704 said:

"We all make mistakes not exactly the same but a mistake is a mistake."

@user3210075388412 commented:

"Trust in God, sorry for the hard lesson experience dear...forgive yourself and move on."

@Jennifer Davis said:

"We all learn that lesson the grass is not greener on the other side."

@NHYIRABA3600 commented:

"I think it's not becus the other is rich but it was becus you loved the other one more, right?"

@Culture said:

"I am glad I got my child. I was going to give her up 4 love but I got lucky and he left me 4 someone else. Best thing ever happen to me!"

@jackyburton531 said

"This is sad and serious."

