A pretty little girl has caught the attention of so many TikTokers with a video of her uniquely joined eyebrows

But the girl's mother is bitter that her daughter was bullied in school because of the cute eyebrows adorning her face

TikTokers have rallied around her, showering her with praises for her sweet beauty, which they say is rare

The uniqueness of a baby girl's eyebrows has gone viral and made her an internet sensation.

The girl's mother shared a video capturing how the girl's eyebrows meet each other and she instantly got netizens gushing.

The girl's mum said she was bullied in school because of her unique eyebrows. Photo credit: TikTok/@themelaninimmigrant.

She is unique and cute

The mother, however, lamented that her child was bullied because of the eyebrows but didn't go into the details of what transpired.

She said the bullying occurred in school, leaving people wondering why anyone would attack what is so uniquely cute.

TikTokers have called the girl sweet names after the video was shared on the platform.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@user476234045686 said:

"She is outstanding and that's what makes her great, and look great!!"

@Dianna Ross commented:

"My niece edges joined with her eyebrows and she's also beautiful."

@Ester Vapah Jossy said:

"She is so cute, I have the same brows and I love them."

@Provoked immigrant from Ja said:

"I love her eyebrows. Did you know it's cherished in a place called Portland, Jamaica where Maroons are from?"

@Etarock_Jenne said:

"She is very pretty and her brows make her even more beautiful."

@user7144075739158 commented:

"She is very beautiful. Mine is like that if I don't shave it. I never got bullied. So sorry."

