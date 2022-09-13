A young dad has shown off his son's cute haircut, but the more interesting part is that he styled the hair for him

In a video trending on TikTok, the man was seen with a clipper, clutching his son and giving him the nice makeover

He also dyed the hair black, but some netizens find this inappropriate as they say the baby is too young for such

Some TikTokers have raised eyebrows over a video of a man giving his son a haircut.

They say the baby boy is too young for such haircuts, especially as the young dad went ahead to dye it black.

Some persons have picked holes in the haircut given to the boy, saying he is too young. Photo credit: TikTok/@tunaarab.

The video shared on TikTok by @tunaarab has gained traction as people are analysing it and commenting from parental points of view.

Also, there is big jewellery dangling on the baby's neck. This also attracted heavy criticism from those who commented.

But the man is completely unperturbed as he proudly showed off the baby's hair for the camera to capture well.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

While some said the baby looks cute, others find it hard to take in, especially with the dye on his hair. They bared their minds massively in the comment section. See some of the comments below:

@Funmilola Dasilva said:

"He's too young for this."

@Victoria Sunday Etim commented:

"Don’t dye his hair please."

@FluffyQueen386 said:

"Everyone talking about the dye when it’s don’t cut the baby hair before he is one what about that."

@Jessie Castilow-will said:

"Too young for clippers."

@miz_lagbaja said:

"Please don't put the dye on his hair. He is too small for chemicals on his scalp."

@Maiselyn Bent said:

"My grandma tell me if you cut babies hair they take longer to talk."

