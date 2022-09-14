A Nigerian lady has proudly flaunted how she prepares food for her boyfriend whenever she is leaving his place

In a sizzling video, she could be seen making a native Yoruba soup called efo riro and a native stew which she packages into a fridge

She said her action would make it almost impossible for any other woman who is not his mum or sister to cook for him

A Nigerian lady may just have given other ladies a secret element to fending off side chicks as she shared how she leaves her boyfriend's fridge each time she returns to her house.

In a video she shared on TikTok, the lady recorded herself preparing a native Yoruba soup of efo riro and stew with chicken.

She prepared food for him. Photo Credit: TikTok/@basseyphayvor1

She packaged the food into different plates as she made ready to put them inside his fridge.

The lady said with what she just did, it would be difficult for any lady other than his mother or sister to come to cook for him.

Her boyfriend came around while she was packaging the food and heaped praises on her.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Mandy said:

"My sister side chicken will still come and eat up the the whole food."

Goodness Bello693 said:

"Make sure u put pepper well well because i like pepper na me be side chic."

Tiana Toosweet ♥️✅ said:

"Madam if u want stand on hill and cook for him he will still bring in someone who doesn’t even no how on gas to come and eat and leave the plate for u."

Barbie❤️ said:

"Na we go still chop am abeg easy with the oil I no Dey too like oil for my soup thank you."

Bhad_bevey said:

"He go still leave you for person we no sabi cook. I am a living example I no do wife material again o."

Amarachi said:

"So na u Dey cook those food awwwn thanks a lot I like Abg try they reduce the pepper no too like am."

