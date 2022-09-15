Famous US actor and comedian, Nick Cannon, is now a proud father of nine, to the joy of fans

The 41-year-old took to social media to announce the news of the birth of his ninth child, a baby girl, with model Lanisha Cole

Cannon is also expecting his 10th and 11th children from other women, and the news of his virility has continued to get people talking

Famous US celebrity, Nick Cannon, has now welcomed his ninth child with model LaNisha Cole.

On his official Instagram page on September 15, 2022, Cannon shared the news of his newborn child with fans.

The movie star penned a lengthy note where he revealed his child’s name as Onyx Ice Cole Cannon.

US star Nick Cannon has welcomed his ninth child. Photos: @nickcannon

Not stopping there, the actor revealed how he is again in awe of divine femininity and noted that God had given him and his baby mama the privilege of hosting an angel on earth.

Cannon then went ahead to vow to care for and protect their child as best as possible.

“Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON… Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine! God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities.”

Nick Canon promises to love his newborn baby

Not stopping there, he appeared to throw shade at his detractors and noted that he would mute any ‘low vibrations’.

In his words:

“In this moment of celebration and jubilee, I wish to mute any low vibrational frequencies and only rejoice with the Highest Class of Civilization who are truly aligned with our purpose here in this dimension.”

On a lengthy note, the actor and comedian also promised to love his newborn daughter with all his heart regardless of what people say because he has given up trying to define himself to the world.

He wrote:

“And I promise to love this little girl with all my heart, regardless what anyone says…I’ve given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society but instead I’m doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite Being God ordained me to be. Hopefully I can teach Onyx the same, to not let others shame or ridicule her with their outside opinions, because when they do they are only projecting their own harsh experiences, pain and social programming onto her unblemished beauty. ”

Read his full caption below:

Nick Cannon is also expecting the birth of his 10th child with Abby De La Rousa, which is said to be due in October.

However, that is not all. The actor is also expecting his 11th child with another woman, Brittany Bell, and he broke the news on social media with beautiful maternity photos.

Fans react to news of Nick Cannon’s ninth child

Shortly after the US star shared the news of his daughter Onyx's birth, fans reacted to his comment section. Read some of their comments below:

Maryb_thevoice:

“Happy Birthday ONYX ICE COLE CANNON ❤”

Glen_kightley:

“Congratulations once again Nick .”

Quiet_storm_84:

“These names”

Mrstealyourwig1:

“This is crazy for real.. but congrats or whatever.”

Teepacalypse_now_:

“Someone tell us the count. I still only know the twins ”

Assatamikaela:

“So there’s two more on the way right?”

Yaboiaaa:

“How do u have several baby mamas at once? ”

Alice_nova_123:

“U not tired yet ”

Janet_lee911_:

“That's your family honey.. You love them all & don't worry about what anyone says..❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Congrats once again to Nick Cannon!

