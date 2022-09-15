A woman identified as Theodora Asare-Boateng has recalled the emotional day her husband travelled abroad when they newly got married

Theodora said in January 2022 she followed her husband to the airport, describing it as a mixture of inexpressible emotions

In a touching video, Theodora tried to keep her emotions in check, revealing that she cried her eyes out the previous day

A married woman, Theodora Asare-Boateng has taken to social media to appreciate God over how her long-distance relationship is faring.

She did this by sharing a video dated January 2022 which captured the moment her husband went overseas.

The lady said it was a tough period for her. Photo Credit: TikTok/@ladydoraboateng

In the TikTok video, the newly wedded lady walked her man to his point of departure at the airport and admitted that watching him leave felt like the worst thing to happen to a new couple.

She hugged her man and headed back. Theodora said she acted strong at the airport, adding that it was a mixture of inexpressible emotions.

According to the lady, she was better composed at the airport because she had cried her eyes out the previous day.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Queen Gold said:

"Am just crying as if am the one ... Sorry Dear. All will be well soon."

user1590154417537 said:

"Nah me be this last month when my boyfriend was traveling, was happy and sad at the same time not easy."

Diepriye Lambert said:

"My husband traveled back less than a month after our wedding, I couldn’t follow him to the airport would have been wailing at the airport. soon."

Sharonbeauty said:

"Nawaoooo . Only one day or two days trip wey my husband they do e they do me lik say he don stay reach 1 year talk more of!"

Glorisa Lilly said:

"Same here wen my husband was leaving last 3 months. I acted so strong at the airport Buh I broke down the moment I got home."

Beatrice Anima said:

"Hmmm… how I cried in the VIP bus eeern . Not easy."

