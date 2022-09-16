A yet-to-be-identified Nigerian woman in the United Kingdom has sent her husband packing after he called the police on her

Her husband was said to have involved the police after she threatened to kill him with a weapon during an argument

The man had reportedly brought the lady to the UK and sponsored her university education in a bid to help her get a better job

A Nigerian man in the UK identified as Charles has been thrown out of the house by his wife.

Instablog9ja, which shared videos from the incident, reports that the man called the police after his wife threatened to kill him with a weapon while they were arguing.

She fumed over his reaction. Photo Credit: @instablog9ja

The blog said a source revealed that the man had taken the lady to the UK and sponsored her education so she can get better jobs as they birth kids.

The source claimed that she got angry over her husband's decision to involve the police, causing her to send him packing.

Her husband had to involve his friends as he packed his belongings. According to the source, the lady was rude to her husband's friends and their neighbours.

YEN.com.gh couldn't independently verify these claims as of the time of filing this report.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@casie_udeg_

"Nigerian marriages abroad is not for the weak… Bills make everyone get crazy and acting up."

@croc.and.slides said:

"You are witnessing what is happening outside..what transpired inside js only 2 of them that know..onye obula nwe phone to record....outside..."

@organicoilplus said:

"I no dey believe one sided story biko, if you hear Igbo you will understand... Some men can low key drive a woman crazy and scream innocent when she react."

@myselfdefense_ng said:

"This is quite sad and no one deserves to go through this like say na naija their kinsmen for don come settle for them."

@chekwubeisaac said:

"It's clear that abuse if power especially in marriage has got nothing to do with gender. It's a human problem. This is sad but I don't believe nothing can be done to save this man from this woman."

