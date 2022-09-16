A Muslim lady has caused an uproar on social media after she jumped on the before versus after trend

She shared different pictures in which she wore a hijab, stating that she was dumped for being too religious

In pictures that followed the hijab ones, she appeared totally unrecognisable as she served hot looks

A Muslim lady identified as Hassanat Abass Abiod has flaunted her transformed look after being dumped by her boyfriend.

According to Hassanat, she was dumped for being too religious. The lady jumped on the popular before versus after social media challenge in a showcase that attracted criticism from Muslim faithful.

She remarked that her erstwhile boyfriend wasn't patient enough. Photo Credit: TikTok/@miemiestitches

Taking to her TikTok page, she shared pictures in which she was all covered up from head to beyond her knees as she sported hijabs.

What followed in the 'after slides' were pictures of a completely changed personality.

In the pictures of the new look she showcased, the lady wasn't having hijabs on and flaunted her legs.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

houseofdoughnuts said:

"May Allah forgive you this is nothing to be proud about."

daudajnr145 said:

"I pray Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta'ala guild you to the right path."

user3906244500619 said:

"From good to bad indeed .nah shame supposed catch u ooo."

janine said:

"Sister our main goal is jannah May Allah guide you back on the right path."

Abdul Rasaq ❤️ said:

"You shouldn’t have use this picture not everything is cruise, May Almighty Allah forgive us all."

ssssaiwaaa said:

"Nooo...you were beautiful with your religion dear. Don't change for human beings they never get satisfied may Allah guide us All."

