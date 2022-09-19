A single mother, Ayinke Gold, has shared the story of how she was abandoned by her man when she got pregnant

According to Ayinke, the unnamed man left her and denied getting her pregnant when he was supposed to take responsibility

She said the man is now begging to get back into her life after seeing how well she is doing with the pretty daughter she gave birth to

A beautiful mum identified on TikTok as Ayinke Gold disclosed that her man abandoned her after getting her pregnant.

She later gave birth to a pretty girl who is growing beautifully and has now attracted the attention of her father who rejected her.

Ayinke Gold said the man shunned her when she got pregnant. Photo credit: TikTok/@ayinkegold.

Ayinke not keen on going back to her ex

However, Ayinke is not particularly keen on reuniting with the man who failed to take responsibility for his actions.

In a video she shared on TikTok, she recounted how the man denied getting her pregnant, but he now wants the baby.

The man had said back then:

"You don't deserve to be my wife and the pregnancy does not belong to me."

She said the man has been using her baby's picture on his Whatsapp DP and that he wants them to be together again. One particular TikToker advised Ayinke to accept the man back, but she rejected the idea.

Watch the video below:

TikTokers react to Ayinke's post

Many netizens have bared their minds on the video shared by Ayinke. Many of them agree that the man does not deserve a woman like her, and they advised her not to reunite with him. See some of the comments below:

@abisolakudirat said:

"He didn’t deserve a wonderful woman like you…..you and your baby are too adorable to be with that kind of guy."

@B_solar commented:

"You deserve someone better than him dearie."

@momoh Ibrahim

"Just forgive him because of God."

