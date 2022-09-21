Netizens have reacted massively to a viral video which showed a female preacher praying for single ladies

After a short prayer session, the preacher asked all the single ladies who lined up at the alter to sow a seed of faith

The young preacher demanded that they pay the sum of 3k each and also gave them a deadline to pay up the money

A video of a preacher demanding 3k each from single ladies in search of husbands has stirred massive reactions online.

The viral video showed many ladies lined up at the altar during church service.

Preacher asks single ladies to pay N3k Photo Credit: @bcrworldwide

While on their knees, the preacher, a female, asked them to bring the sum of 3k each if they are serious about getting a husband.

She also gave them a deadline, Sunday, to pay up the money or forget about the prayers. According to the preacher, the 3k is a seed of faith.

It should be stated that the preacher was referring to 3,000 Naira which is equivalent to GH₵70

Massive reactions trail video

Skincare_nigeria_ said:

"Just imagine."

Manlike_scamper wrote:

"This woman don see us finish oo. Nah husband you dey price 3k. Nah gay you wan make dem marry ni."

Iam_victorobi stated:

"Baby bring that 3k come I go marry you biko we don dey gather wedding money small small like that."

Jenniferjennynancy commented:

"Anybody wy fall mugu for anywhere chop am na she dy give husband now abi, drop your 3k and go home and wait."

Goshpretty_pearl added:

"God forbid say I de laugh."

Globalpicker1 remarked:

"I dey available for 2k. Am very affordable."

Joyousjeneson said:

"For husband when you nor know if him head go correct."

Tzwhyte_official added:

"This one just Dey use foolish girls cash out. Mama oyedepo said if you are looking for husband don’t dress like a grandma and don’t always stay indoors."

Watch the video below:

Woman sows seed of faith in Delta

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a beautiful young lady decided to sow her husband’s car as seed in church. According to reports this woman caused confusion in Delta state when she gave the pastor keys to her husband’s car.

It was further reported that after sowing the car as seed in church, some aggrieved people who are close to the woman’s husband stormed the church saying the pastor should return the car else they would attack the premises and burn down any car they see there.

According to reports, the church members are not happy with the woman due to how she handled the issue and have warned her never to step into the church premises again.

Source: Legit.ng