An angry American lady has vowed to deal with her Nigerian husband who she caught cheating on her with another lover

In a video circulating online, the lady told her man straight away that he should not dare step foot in her house again

The woman who was livid with anger also said the man will go back to Nigeria as she rained insults on the side chick

Social media users have been stunned by a video of an American lady tackling her Nigerian husband in public.

The woman identified on TikTok as Shamika Moore was piqued when she discovered that there is another woman in her man's life.

Shamika's husband was seen in a car with another woman. Photo credit: TikTok/@shamikamoore4.

A TikTok video shows the moment Shamika caught her man with the lady, and she could not control her injured emotions.

She instantly rained insults on both of them while they were in a car. She told the man that he will go back to Nigeria, warning him not to return to her house.

The side chick fired back, telling the lady that the man won't come back to her.

TikTokers react to cheating drama

@iam.tiffanic said:

"Any female who meets a WIFE and says this needed him more than you did. That K1 would be cancelled they both would be on a flight!!"

@ja.x.licreates commented:

"Girllll! I would have torn the whole door off."

@user646520714727 said:

"He on a VISA was all I needed to hear...So he never was serious no way."

@Crystal L Pen commented:

"Let her have him. Because he will do the same thing to her."

@LadyLove10 said:

"Baby girl better humble herself, because them tables turn quick."

@Angel Grissett commented:

"She was a lil bit too comfortable and confident."

@Sherrie Scott

"That lady said he won't be coming back to your house..close the door."

