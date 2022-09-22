A Nigerian man identified as Ukeme Rockloden has narrated how a senior customs officer dealt with him

Ukeme said the girlfriend of the officer had lied against him, accusing him of trying to get her in bed

The customs officer believed all the lies he was told by his girlfriend and dealt with Ukeme by seizing a vehicle which he bought

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ukeme Rockloden has narrated a touching story of how he suffered for a crime which he did not commit.

Ukeme said he stayed close to a customs officer who usually hangs out with him in the neighbourhood.

Sad man, pretty lady Photo Credit: Phamai Techaphan / Cavan images

Source: UGC

As time passed, a girl who also stayed in the neighbourhood began making advances at him and showing him the 'green light'.

Ukeme said he got a hint that the girl was in a relationship with the customs officer so he decided to stay clear and respect boundaries.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

On a particular day, they went out for a drink, and some friends of the officer saw them and reported to the customs officer.

Scared of her actions being exposed, the lady lied to her boyfriend that Ukeme had been trying to get in bed with her and even took her to a hotel.

Customs officer deals with Ukeme

Despite incessant pleas to the officer, Ukeme said the officer still vowed to deal with him for trying to woo his girlfriend, an allegation which wasn't true, according to Ukeme.

The young man bought a car which he wanted to send as a gift to a priest. The customs officer asked his people to impound the vehicle and it wasn't released to Ukeme until he paid the sum of N150,000.

See tweets below:

Netizens share their thoughts

Zero Trust said:

"Na that branching to greet him normally pain me pass after he believed the nonsense from the girl. Learn how to cut people off early once they give you signs. You missed the signs."

Scarce Thoughts wrote:

"Hmm, but why did you go and “greet” him after that incident with the girl? It makes no sense."

Zamon added:

"If you genuinely didn’t have any interest in her you’d have had some receipts to back your claim sha."

Duke Lord added:

"Someone has shared a similar story. The custom man later became sick and he had to apologize to the guy cause he later found out that the girl wasi9p lying. The guy said he forgave the custom man and the girl also came looking for him to apologize. It is well."

Man rejects lady's advances

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that no matter how much we want something, it is just not meant to be. This incredibly hilarious video clip of a woman trying to shoot her shot with a young man and unfortunately failing dismally proves this to be true.

In the clip that has been making its rounds on social media, both the guy and the woman, as well as two other passengers, can be seen enjoying some popular music and a nice drive.

Suddenly the woman leans forward signalling that she would like a kiss. Unfortunately, the man completely ignores her advances, leaving her looking sad and rejected, much to the amusement of the passengers in the backseat who are laughing their but*ts off at the entire thing.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng