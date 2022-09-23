A young man has shared a video he recorded without the TikTok filter that makes him more handsome

He disclosed that he uses the filter which makes him fairer, and told those crushing on him to see what he really looks like

The viral video has sparked reactions as some said he still looks handsome even without the TikTok filter

TikTok users are reacting in frenzy to a video posted by a man who did not use any filter.

The funny video was sighted on the TikTok handle of @roydampz, who said he wanted to show his real face.

People say he is still handsome without the TikTok filter. Photo credit: TikTok/@roydampz.

In the first scene, his face looks so fair and posh, while he looked dark in the other.

The change in skin colour stunned many TikTokers, but the man explained that he removed the filter. He warned those crushing on him to see what he truly looks like.

Watch the video below:

TikTokers bare their minds in the comment section

Some of his followers, however, still said he looked handsome with or without the TikTok filter.

@Classic_coutour_gh said:

"This is the filter most of your TikTok celebrities use and you will be asking them what cream they use."

@joychidera199 commented:

"Though still look cute."

@Laudina7676 said:

"Who else shouted eiii."

@adomklans said:

"2 different people."

@Queen-Feli commented:

"I shouted what a life."

@Bella said:

"But you're handsome tho."

@Mimi Bea465 commented:

"I'm just shaking my head..eiiii."

@OBO said:

"It's not him different people one mission."

@Rhoda said:

"Is that the same person."

@Rose persidis commented:

"But you are not bad you look amazing."

