A pretty lady and her brother have stunned TikTok users because of the shiny birthmark they share on the forehead

After she showed off the little kid in a video, people started asking if she gave birth to him and her answer was 'no'

Stunned TikTokers stormed her comment section to express how they feel about the birthmark which they say is so beautiful

The birthmark on the forehead of a lady and her kid brother has made them a TikTok sensation.

In the video, the lady identified as @alaijah.h was seen with her brother as they displayed the birthmark.

The lady confirmed that the birthmark runs in her family. Photo credit: TikTok/@alaija.h.

The mark which runs from their foreheads towards the nose is thought to be vitiligo, but this is not confirmed.

TikTokers are stunned by the similarities shared between the two siblings.

But in a separate video, she also showed off the same marks on her belly. She confirmed that it runs in her family.

It is, however, not known if her brother has it on another part of his aside his forehead.

Vitiligo may be hereditary

Though it is not confirmed if the mark shared by the two is vitiligo, the Vitiligo Society says children whose parents have the condition stand a higher chance of having it.

Vitiligo is a disease that causes loss of skin colour in patches.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users share their thoughts

@Ada. said:

"My cousin has it there."

@Pending said:

"The baby getting it too! Awww too cute!"

@Patriotfatheroffour said:

"Birthmark is an extra touch from God. Extra special."

@Sunoo said:

"I thought it was the lighting."

@yassin said:

"Who else thought that the kids birthmark look like the sun was reflecting of his head."

@TheyluvDereon commented:

"I have a birthmark on my face and it’s red."

