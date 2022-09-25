A Saudi man referred to as the polygamist of the century has claimed to tie the knot 53 times in 43 years to find peace and stability

The 63-year-old man said the reason behind his multiple marriages was his search for a woman who could make him happy

Most of his marriages were to Saudi women, but he has also married foreigners during his overseas business trips

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

With the aim of finding stability, a Saudi man claimed to marry 53 times in 43 years. His decision was not to seek personal pleasure but in the hopes of looking for peace and stability.

Saudi Man Claims to Have Married 53 Times in 43 Years: "Peace and stability"

Source: UGC

In search of peace

Abu Abdullah said his first marriage was at the age of 20, and his then-wife was six years older than him.

Nicknamed “Polygamist of the century”, the 63-year-old told Saudi-owned media company MBC that the shortest out of his 53 marriages lasted only a single night.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

“When I married for the first time, I did not plan to marry more than one woman because I was feeling comfortable and had children,” he said.

“But after a while, problems happened and I decided to marry again when I was 23 years old and I informed my wife of my decision," added the man.

This decision did not resolve his search for a woman that could make him happy.

Vows to never remarry

According to Gulf News, Abdullah stated that as problems began between his two wives, he decided to marry for a third and fourth time and eventually divorced his first two wives.

He also claimed to have treated all his wives fairly and admitted that even though most of his wives were Saudi women, he had married foreign women too.

Abdullah married in foreign lands to protect himself from vices when he stayed overseas during his business trips for three to four months.

“Every man in the world wishes to have one woman and remain with her forever… Stability is not to be found with a young woman, but with an old one,” Abdullah stated.

Despite his track record, Abdullah is now married to only one woman and has no plans of remarrying.

Man with 16 wives says he'll marry more

In a related story, popular Kenyan website TUKO.co.ke reported that a man with 151 children and 16 wives had stunned netizens after expressing his desire to have more.

Misheck Nyandoro from Zimbabwe is not planning to stop having more children.

The man is planning on marrying another wife, saying polygamy is a project he undertook in the 80s.

“Polygamy is a project I have undertaken since 1983 and will end with my death. I am planning on taking another wife, and the formalities are already being worked on. I will tell you when I marry,” he said.

Misheck further said that out of his expansive family, 50 children are still in school, six are in the army, two are police officers, and 11 others are employed in different capacities.

Thirteen of his daughters have been married off, and two of his 16 wives are currently pregnant.

According to Misheck, the project is working since he often gets money from his working children.

Every day, each of his 16 wives prepares a meal for him, and he sits in his centrally located house to eat.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke