A Nigerian man identified as Cyprian has showcased how he took his Oyinbo lady to the 'trenches'

Cyprian has been having a nice time with the white lady named Sarah since she arrived in the country to see him

In the lovely video, he took a selfie with her as they took a stroll and were joined by other people who made poses like they were acquaintances

A Nigerian man, Cyprian, in an interracial relationship with a white lady, has got netizens gushing after taking his woman to a slum.

The lady identified as Sarah was all smiles as they took a stroll in the community in the company of people who dwelled there.

He took her to the trenches. Photo Credit: TikTok/@cyprianandsarah

Source: UGC

He responded to a netizen who told him not to stress the lady, saying:

"I love to walk and see new things I was the one who didn’t wanted to stop walking."

When another netizen advised him about not expecting things to be perfect all the time, he replied:

"Yes. We aren’t saying our life’s are perfect but we’re enjoying every moment according to God’s plan."

Trenches is a Nigerian slang for slum.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

ifexboy said:

"E no easy aje."

Canada02 said:

"Make she know Nigeria isn’t for joke."

usmangodpower said:

"Omo na all yr village people follow go the trenches."

MGC said:

"In life, you'll realize that there is a purpose for every Person U meet. Some wil teach U & some wil bring out d best in U. Identify People.

"Don't expect everything to be perfect all the time. If things always went according to plan, life wouldn't be interesting."

Nigerian man shows off Oyinbo lady who landed in Nigeria to see him

Meanwhile, popular Nigerian website Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had flaunted an Oyinbo lady who came to the trenches to see him after arriving from abroad.

According to him, the lady came all the way from abroad to the 'trenches' just to see him.

In the video he shared via his account, the lady was spotted walking down a narrow stick alongside some of his friends who came along with them.

At one point, she acted like she was about to cry, and her face changed. She expressed fear of falling down, but Mayor encouraged her to keep on moving. She heeded his advice, and the end part of the video shows her smiling and acting so excited about the entire visit.

Source: Legit.ng