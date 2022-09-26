A young man has gone viral on social media platforms for insisting that his mum-in-law must leave his wedding

According to the man, his mother-in-law was wearing a perfume that he is allergic to and he was reacting badly health-wise

His wife was not happy with the decision, but the man insisted that he would not be the one to leave his own wedding

People on Reddit are reacting to a story of a man who asked his wife's mum to leave his wedding.

The man identified as Senior_Koala9479 said she was wearing a perfume that got him sick.

The groom insisted that the mother-in-law had to leave because of her perfume. Photo credit: Chuck Savage and George Shelley/Getty Images.

According to the man, his wife is aware that he is allergic to perfumes.

Unfortunately, the one his mother-in-law wore triggered his allergies badly.

He said:

"It didn't get worse until after the ceremony when my new mother-in-law hugged me. Itchy eyes, itchy throat, and the headache got added to the mix.

"My wife asked if I was all right and I told her I think her mother's perfume was getting to me. We had someone go get some allergy med!cation.

"I took one but it didn't do a whole lot and I started to feel out of it."

Mother-in-law has to leave the wedding

The final decision was to ask his mother-in-law to vacate the wedding venue so he can feel better.

His wife and the mother-in-law, however, were against this. The bride wanted her mother around.

When the woman refused to leave the wedding, the groom decided not to sit inside the reception hall.

He said:

"The night ended with my wife spending our wedding night at her parents' house."

Many Redditors were on his side as they said he shouldn't have been the one to leave his wedding.

