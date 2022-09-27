A Nigerian woman has taken to social media to showcase the funny thing her baby did while being carried by his grandmother

She recorded the baby, who is just 9 days old, as his joyous grandmother sang for him a song in Yoruba

To the amazement of his mum and netizens, the kid not only looked unbothered but did something really incredible for his age

Children born at this present age have been known to exhibit certain behaviours beyond their ages that make people assume they are reincarnated.

A Nigerian mum has shared on TikTok a video showing the weird thing her son did despite being just 9 days old.

The kid wowed people with his behaviour. Photo Credit: TikTok/@lolasgramm

The kid covered in a wrapper was held by his happy grandma who broke into a Yoruba song for the lad.

However, the kid had a countenance like someone who didn't seem to fancy what his grandma was doing.

What stunned netizens was that the kid had his left hand on his cheek, a common posture among worried grown-ups.

The woman described her son as a character.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Horlamie0717 said:

"Let grandma sing Asake song to him …you ll see him vibing."

mammiedunni21 said:

"The baby is like abeg sing finish and return me to my mummy."

dede_glover1 said:

"If I don't care and cant be bothered was a person .

"Much love. grow gracefully."

Tolulope said:

"Milan is not having it how pikin go get this kind attitude!? Lolaaaaaaaaa."

omolara139 said:

"The baby no won hear that Yoruba language wey grandma Dey speak me anytime they refuse to give me money."

Oluwafemi Paul said:

"E be like, "omoh, na Yoruba I dey hear so. Ah, Angle Gabriel do me strong thing."

Video of frowning baby wows people

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a video of a baby frowning had got netizens talking.

The short clip shared by @yabaleftonline on Instagram showed the waking up from sleep slowly.

As the kid opened her eyes and stared around for a while, she immediately wore a frown and remained in that countenance like someone who was vexed.

The little baby's attitude left netizens wondering if she's a reincarnation of the family's supposed deceased grandmother. The recorder of the video was obviously stunned by the kid's countenance and shared it on social media.

Source: Legit.ng