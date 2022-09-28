One little girl oozed confidence as she took her father’s fake food order while they were playing restaurant

The mother, TikTok user Tifah Kelly, shared the clip showing how her baby was hit with a shady order from her dad and forgot it all

People could not get over how the little girl played along as if she had been a waiter for many years, lol

One little girl was pretending to take her father’s order as if he was at a restaurant, and the moment is just too much. The confidence the little girl oozed had people in puddles.

A little girl playing restaurant with her picky father had social media users laughing hard. Image: TikTok / Tifah Kelly

Source: UGC

If there is one thing we can learn from young children, it is the power of unwavering confidence. This tiny human had no idea what her father was saying, but she played the game nonetheless.

TikTok user Tifah Kelly shared the video of her husband and daughter playing restaurant. The man threw big words at his baby and an order from which most waitrons would run, and she took it like a boss.

“Throwback to Haylees restaurant ❤️. They have vegan mayo and gone give you “watchu want”#funny #viral #kidsoftiktok #toddlersoftiktok #raisingdaughters #blackkidsbelike #nykids”

Mom then shared a follow-up clip that revealed that the baby girl forgot the whole order. The moment was priceless!

Social media users gush over the adorable TikTok

Baby girl’s confidence is everything. She repeated that order as if she had done it a thousand times. People could not get enough of it.

Take a look at some of the sweet comments:

@Ray said:

“Sweet baby looks like she’s been taking orders for years ”

@Luxury Candles & Wax Melts said:

“She repeating like she can’t believe he’s still ordering ”

@Dwaynie said:

“She’s so patient I would have left ”

@ms_villiers said:

“When you requested the vegan Mayo and then proceeded to order the milkshake I hollered”

@instagramcanneva said:

“She’s trying her best. She’s the cook and the waiter ”

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that there is nothing cuter than a little person belting out a banger of a track. Seeing a tiny princess singing Alicia Key’s Girl on Fire had many feeling all kinds of broody.

Children know how to play on your heartstrings, and these adorable clips on social media will have the population rate soaring.

Twitter user @daarrraaaa got caught by a cute clip of a baby girl belting Alicia Key’s Girl on Fire and reconsidered having kids. The little girl is just too much!

Source: Briefly.co.za