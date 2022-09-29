A lad who is 20 years of age has taken to social media to show off 'sights and sounds' from his marriage to a young lady

According to the young man of royal descent, his marriage deserves to be in the Guinness Book of Records

Video from the couple's traditional wedding which was held sometime in 2022 has stirred mixed reactions on the net

A 20-year-old man has flaunted a video from his wedding to a girl who he claims is 17 years old.

The lad boasted about being the youngest couple ever, stating that they deserve to be in the Guinness Book of Records.

The couple tied the knot in a South Eastern state. Photo Credit: TikTok/@apito.luxury

He shared on TikTok a video from their traditional wedding which was held in a South Eastern state.

The lad who is of royal blood could be seen dancing as guests and well-wishers sprayed him money.

In another scene, the young couple knelt down to receive parental blessings on their union.

Their wedding video has elicited mixed reactions on social media.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Nnenna♥️ said:

"If u marry young or old it’s no insurance it’ll last. Most ppl think marrying early is bondage cus they scared of commitments. Enjoy bro."

user7340942123326 said:

"Wishing you happy married life, long life, prosperity,good health, joy, unconditional love and children is assured.

"Your new home is blessed."

louisa_louie said:

"Congrats dear , people may not like it now , but will love it in the next 20 or 15 years. when they will not be able to differentiate you and your son."

banny said:

"Is possible my cousin married at the age of 16 her husband is training her in school she is mother of 3 now."

Kirirkiristar said:

"It can never me or my child at all sorry she has to know things about life before marriage."

