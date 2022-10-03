A Nigerian lecturer, Mohammed Sulaiman, recently welcomed his 19th child and also married his fourth wife

His daughter also got married and the three events including his newborn's naming ceremony were held the same day

Sulaiman, who made it clear that he doesn't mind having more kids, shared photos from the events on Facebook

A Nigerian lecturer working at Umar Bun Khattab College of Education, Tudun Nufawa in Kaduna State, has welcomed his 19th child.

Sulaiman also took another wife, making her the fourth woman to be married to the lecturer.

Lecturer marries 4th wife, welcomes 19th child Photo Credit: Baba Lawal

Sulaiman went viral on social media months ago after sharing photos of his three wives and 18 children during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Shortly after the birth of his newborn, the naming ceremony was held and he married a fourth wife on the same day. One of his daughters also got married.

Sharing photos from the three events, he said:

"Alhamdulillah! I am speechless and I don't really know the words to use to appreciate your contribution towards the success of My Wedding, my Daughter's wedding and my Son's Naming ceremony all today 30th September 2022. Jazakumullahu Khair may Allah expand your wealth and bless your household."

Social media users congratulate Mohammed Sulaiman

Oluwatoyin Salaudeen said:

"Masha Allah May Almighty Allah bless the marriage."

Adebayo Abefe wrote:

"May Allah bless the union congratulations."

Raji Maryam noted:

"Alhamdullahi may Allah bless the marriage and the new baby and may Allah put barakah."

Adebisi Bayo prayed:

"Congratulations mallam may Allah put his baraka in all the affairs Ameen Thuman Ameen."

Harnikeh Balqees remarked:

"Congratulations to ur family sir, more win and success Insha Allah."

