A young man returned to African and was well received by his family members, but his mum's reaction was the high point of it

In a lovely video, the woman rushed towards the young man who was in the warm embrace of other family members and hugged him

She remained on her knees as mother and son shared the sweet moment while others watched excitedly

A lovely video showing how a young man reunited with his family in Africa after 6 years in Europe has melted hearts online.

In a lovely TikTok video, the young man approached his family's residence and was welcomed in a rousing manner.

His family was excited to see him. Photo Credit: TikTok/@destinyklint

Family members rushed to him and gave him welcome hugs. It was, however, his mother's reaction that stole the reunion.

The excited woman rushed to the scene screaming with arms spread apart and hugged the young man tightly.

She refused to let go of him and went on her knees while still in an embrace.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

osa's king said:

"God when remember us i can't wait to see this day."

mhizjennilove said:

"God please when I go see my mummy, please God give me money."

Mhiz Veracious Akue said:

"Congratulations me 8years now nothing to go home."

she’z Ify dennis said:

"Awwww I can’t wait to see my family congratulations to you."

Obi—softi said:

"See as I day smile my belle just day sweet mom your prayers work."

Dickson Donner said:

"I just cry now,for more than 8yrs I haven't see my mother because of a way to survive."

Source: Legit.ng