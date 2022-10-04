A 24-year-old final year student of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture in Abia state, Oluomachi Nwoye, has welcomed quintuplets

The quintuplets, comprising two boys and three girls, were reportedly born at 9.15 pm Monday night, October 3

Oluomachi's mother who said she was overjoyed urged the government and well-meaning individuals to assist in taking care of the five babies; phone contact: 08035746487

Umuahia, Abia state - Oluomachi Nwoye, a 24-year-old final year student of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture (MOUAU), has given birth to a set of five babies at the Federal Medical Centre Umuahia.

Oluomachi’s mother said the quintuplets comprising two boys and three girls were born at 9.15 pm Monday night, October 3.

Michael Okpara University finalist, Oluomachi Nwoye, gives birth to quintuplets in Umuahia. Photo credit: Vanguard

According to Vanguard, the two boys are receiving special attention at the ‘In-born unit’ of the hospital.

Oluomachi’s mother, Mrs Priscilla Nwojo said she was overjoyed by the gift of quintuplets to her daughter.

She, however, noted that such an uncommon blessing usually comes with its peculiar challenges.

Oluomachi’s mother begs government for support

Mrs Nwojo appealed to Government and individuals to come to the aid of the family, noting that it’s not easy to take care of one baby, let alone five.

She gave her contact as 08035746487.

"I thank God for this special gift. I’m a trader. I deal on pap and my husband is a tailor. We will be happy if Government can come to our help because it’s not easy to take care of one (baby), not to talk of five. But we thank God in everything," Mrs Nwojo was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, for reasons yet to be known, it was gathered that the father of the quintuplets from Umunnya in Anambra state was yet to show up at the hospital at the time of filing this report.

Nigerians congratulate Oluomachi

Victoria Tessy commented on Facebook:

"What a mighty handwork of God. Congratulations. May this replicate in my family. Amen."

Christian Grace Nmesomachi said:

"Congratulations dear. What God cannot do does not exist... God will make provisions of what it will take to train them up."

Marvellous Atuliwa said:

"Congratulations to mother and family."

Doris Adline Asagbra said:

"God is faithful.... Congratulations to her."

