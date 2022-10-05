A three-month-old wedding crashed due to shocking discoveries the now deceased wife made of her husband

The lady who is in her 40s and financed the wedding found out that her man was already married with kids

To save face, she pleaded with the man to keep visiting her so that no one would know they have broken up

A netizen identified as Flexy Brave Hearted has advised people to add common sense to their love, stating that being in love is not enough.

Flexy said this in the Facebook group Tell It All while narrating how the marriage of a lady in her 40s crashed after just three months.

She found out he was actually married with kids. Photo Credit: Westend61, Facebook/Flexy Brave Hearted

Source: UGC

According to the narrator, the lady lives in his community and actually financed her wedding. However, she found out that her man was married with kids.

Flexy said the lady pleaded with the lying man to keep visiting her, so people don't suspect that they are divorced.

The lady eventually took her own life. Flexy's post read in full:

"A lady in her 40s got married three months ago in my community,she got divorced within that same three months but begged the man to keep visiting her for no one to detect the break up.

"She committed suic*ide last night. She foot all the wedding bills we are told and later found out that the man was married with kids.

"Please if you love someone try and investigate properly, spend weekends together with the person,know his relatives even if his or her parents are dead. Know his friends, all his or her friends won't be dump to hide the truth from you,one at least will be sensible enough to tell you the truth about the person you are dating. LOVE IS NOT ENOUGH ADD COMMON SENSE PLEASE."

Social media reactions

Joe Lipton said:

"Don’t lead anyone on. If ur interest is only knacking talk to the person. Don’t be giving people false hope knowing very well that it won’t end well.

"Hi dear u look great I want us to be friends with benefits,is dis hard to say."

Gentle Lion said:

"This is the only reason I'm beginning to like Muslims & traditional religions. You see them 5 women married peacefully to one man and there's no issue. This so-called Christianity has put people in a some kind of prison and they keep cheating outside and see the effect."

Minstreal Godsgift said:

"Am I the only person who isn't comfortable lying to people about myself .. I just can't cover up the truth cos my conscience wouldn't serve me right."

Ivy Vera Arhin said:

"Even if I don’t investigate, I won’t kill myself after finding out what he has been hiding. God rest her soul .

"But I pray , we don’t die after finding out a truth, but rather seek for good counsel to better ourselves.

"Life is more beautiful than all other things that , life comes with . Let cherish life."

20-year-old says he is tired three months after getting married

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a 20-year-old lad had hinted at a possible end to his marriage three months after he had his wedding.

The 20-year-old in a TikTok video lamented that they have not had sexual intercourse since becoming a couple.

He said that she keeps coming up with excuses each time he makes advances at her in that regard. The lad who is an only son admitted his inability to cheat due to his love for her and urged netizens for advice on what to do.

Source: Legit.ng