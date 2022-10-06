A mother could not contain her joy after testing out a new trick to keep her child peacefully in a place

The smart mother placed the baby at the back of a mannequin and used an Ankara material to tie the child firmly

After observing that the trick worked perfectly, the happy woman thanked whoever first found out about the trick

A Nigerian mother identified as Kaotharomowumi on TikTok tried out a trick on her baby and it worked.

The woman who felt disturbed by her baby placed the child at the back of a mannequin and held him firmly with a wrapper.

Mum ties baby to mannequin Photo Credit: @kaotharomowumi / TikTok

To her surprise, the baby stayed calmly and even smiled at a point. She was so excited that the trick worked.

The happy mother shared the video on TikTok and thanked the first person who found out about such tactics to use on a child.

In her words:

"Pikin wey say em mama no go sleep. God bless who brought this idea."

Netizens react as mother ties child to a mannequin

@similoluwa044 said:

"o be my baby go stay there, e go shake till the dummy falls down."

@nelly_cute33 stated:

"Just wait for her dad. U are definitely going to ur father’s house."

@jennyfaar reacted:

"Before I marry I go buy two mannequins for corner."

@pasritamal reacted:

"Nah to put enough stone hold mannequin make he no fall murife is finally tied up."

@mummyades33 said:

"You’re wicked & the boy is starring at you."

@ask_of_ammie stated:

"Shay e wan stay back e don see am now."

Watch the video below

