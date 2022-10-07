Hilarious reactions have trailed a video showing the uncommon manner a man proposed to his girlfriend

The duo were together in an apartment when he just took her hand and slotted the engagement ring on her finger

The stunned lady questioned why he didn't kneel or ask her to marry him, but rather did the proposal without uttering a word

A video of a man proposing to his girlfriend without uttering a word has got netizens talking.

The TikTok clip shared by the lady via her handle @ask_of_tori showed how the man took her finger and put a ring on it.

Lady gets engaged without a word. Photo Credit: TikTok/@ask_of_tori

Source: UGC

This stunned the lady who went on to ask why he didn't do it like others do.

"Baby, you didn't even kneel down. You didn't even say,' will you marry me?'.. Nothing, nothing," she remarked.

When the lady repeated her question, he simply replied that she will marry him.

"This one nor be engagement ona cult I join," she captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

user6019879894261 said:

"My own na to carry her go where them de buy the ring, anyone way fit her hand, she go wear....na engagement be that o."

NURSE GLOWRIA said:

"Na so mine still be oo,he just put ham for my finger,hug me and went straight to the kitchen."

empressnnem said:

"Your man na cruzzz, I swear. God bless you both."

Egwuonwu Jerry said:

"This guy is from Igbo we don't say will you marry me no we say take this ring hope you like it."

christinojay said:

"Exactly how mine was done.

"You happy say e even give you the ring.my own be say e carry me go where Dem dey buy am."

Kate said:

"Na by force ooo, u even see ring u nor happy me na bride price then go pay direct then nor even first engage."

Source: Legit.ng