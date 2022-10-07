A young woman has shared a sad story of how she found out that her beautiful mother never abandoned her

In a viral TikTok video, the sad woman said she was told while growing up that her mother wanted nothing to do with her

Sadly, shortly after her mother passed, she discovered that her mother had been sending several letters to her

The story of a young lady who grew up believing that her mother hated her has gotten people emotional.

Shortly after her mother passed away, the young lady found several letters that her late mother had written to her when she was alive.

Lady discovers mum never abandoned her Photo Credit: @dalymomentsphotography / TikTok, RichLegg / Getty images

Source: UGC

The letters were hidden from her and she never got to see them until her mother's unfortunate demise.

"I was told my mother left me, went home to Ireland and wanted nothing to do with me. Then, when I was 13 years old. After she died, I found a box of letters and cards she had been sending for years trying to reach me", @dalymomentsphotography said on TikTok.

Daly wants to reconnect with her late mother

According to the young woman, her family has been making efforts to reconnect her with the woman after her demise.

Daly shared a video of the letters her late mum wrote to her and netizens got emotional.

"The person who kept the letters thought they were doing the best for me and I have forgiven them. My husband wants me to contact her through a psychic", she said.

Daly's story stirs emotions as netizens react

@lola11122220 said:

"This is truly heartbreaking I am so sorry for what happened all of you. Please k is I am in Ireland you are welcome to visit anytime."

@professionallygenx stated:

"My mother kept letters from my deceased fathers family, I know the pain hugs."

@tersheen reacted:

"This same thing happened to me. my dad left my mum when I was 3 and a big box of letters were found a few weeks ago."

@user3493303584889 noted:

"You know the saying forgive those who trespass against us they have done the wrong."

@theplanstan added:

"I hope my husband's daughter is getting the letters he writes to her. Sill talks with his ex monthly, but hasn't spoke with his daughter for 3 yrs."

@snod67 commented:

"So story is my grandma left my dad at 3 to go to uk from Ireland for work , she died , his grandparents brought him up. A dNA test shows she just cut."

Watch the video below:

