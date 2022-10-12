Young Man Finally Meets White Lady He Dated Online for 3 Months, Shares Video

A youth identified as Gideon Raphael got tongues wagging after showing off his white lover online

Gideon has been in an online interracial relationship with the Oyinbo woman for the past three months

A video showing how he received her at an airport as she arrived in the country has caused a commotion

A man, Gideon Rapahel, in an interracial relationship with a white lady got to meet her up in person and shared the moment online.

While describing her as his wife, Gideon said they have actually been in an online relationship for three months.

They dated online for 3 months. Photo Credit: TikTok/@gideonraphael15

Taking to TikTok, he shared a video showing the moment he welcomed her into the country as she touched down at the airport.

The lovebirds were excited at seeing each other and shared a lovely embrace. He then walked her down with his hands around her neck.

Netizens passed funny remarks about the woman's dress sense and her looks.

Social media reactions

MORE_SAY IK'ASIAN said:

"Wife or granny!"

Deborah Ayiku said:

"Now the guys no dey scam them anymore ..marriage straight."

user67802917848423 said:

''Bro don't misunderstood this beautiful opportunity GOD gave you."

Klimop said:

"But 3 months, do you know what kind of hopeless you have .congratulations."

richie_ralph said:

"Y’all saying rubbish don’t know wat true love is all about Congrats bro."

Char_nice said:

"Nah she wore that to meet her man first time. Well I guess he knew her dress style before hand I guess."

YawNics said:

"She looks soo old on this video. But is a young lady."

