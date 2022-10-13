A touching video has shown a pregnant woman and a nursing mother hustling hard at a construction site in Enugu state

In the touching video shared on TikTok by Lucky Udu, the women said they had to hustle to make ends meet

One of them, who is 5 months pregnant, said her husband has nothing to do and she has to do the difficult job to survive

A heart-rending video of a pregnant woman hustling at a construction site has melted hearts on TikTok.

There was also a breastfeeding mother at the site who came to hustle for herself and her family.

One of the women said her husband was jobless. Photo credit: TikTok/Lucky Udu.

The video, shared on the platform by Lucky Udu, showed the women carrying sand with head pans.

The breastfeeding mother had to pause her work and take a break to feed her baby under the sun.

Lucky Udu said the construction site is in Enugu state. The pregnant woman lamented that she has to hustle since her husband has nothing to do. She disclosed that she already has four children.

Watch the video below:

How social media reacted

@Teddy Alex425 commented:

"Nigeria government have failed us."

@ＬＥＯ said:

"Soo painfull."

@kcee commented:

"Lucky where in Enugu state is this???"

@Mimidred Signature said:

"God help people abeg."

@Toke_yoruba commented:

"And you people are insulting Teni for not shaking Buhari’s hand. Shior!"

@user8661266823171

"And the same Enugu people may go and vote Atiku or Tinubu, pls vote Peter Obi."

@user7991735996305 said:

"God will bring someone that we help us in this country called Nigeria."

@user3480654445658 said:

"My follow woman is struggling to feed her children may heaven honor your prayers."

@davekoko749 commented:

"Who employ pregnant woman is wicked."

Mum uses mouth to feed her baby in video

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a nursing mother who has no hands used her mouth to feed her baby.

The woman appears to be an amputee, so she used mouth to mouth method to feed her baby.

The way she did it in the video melted a lot of hearts on social media after the video went viral.

So many people tagged her the mother of the year due to her caring nature.

