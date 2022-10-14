A hardworking young lady took her grandmother to the house she is building and the moment was captured in a video

She said it was the first time her grandmother was visiting the building site and the whole thing was a surprise to her

When they got there, the woman wanted to know which room belonged to her in the house and it was shown to her

A heartwarming video has shown the moment a lady took her grandmother to a house she is building.

The lady is identified on TikTok as @lopie6_miss_sweetface and she said it was the first time her grandma was visiting the project site.

The old woman wanted to know which one will be her room. Photo credit: TikTok/@lopie6_miss_sweetface.

In the touching video, she led the old woman in blindfold to the site, closing her eyes with her two palms.

When her eyes were opened, she saw the big house and was so happy to see the accomplishments.

Which one will be my room?

When she was led into the building, the old woman asked where she will be staying when the house is completed.

Her granddaughter led her to one of the rooms reserved for her upon completion of the building.

Social media reactions

@chisomo126 said:

"Congratulations.. But u are not almost done... That's maybe 30 percent of a project."

@Its_zeebarbie reacted:

"So cute. You are doing a great job dear. God that gave you money to start it will give you more to finish it. Congratulations."

@fifi88885 said:

"All the best. Every thing start as dream and one day soon that project will be turn into reality."

@Sunshyn said:

"Dear God, please lemme do this in the next two years and congratulations dear."

@mrs_mpanza0 said:

"Wooow. May God supply your needs and lots of money so that you can make her happy soon."

Nigerian lady builds house for her parents in Benue state

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh also reported that a Nigerian lady built a big mansion for her mother and father in Benue state.

According to the lady, the money she used to build the house was made through cryptocurrencies.

She posted photos of the house and people were wowed by the size. She said the house is her parents' retirement home and was praised for being wise to take good care of her parents.

