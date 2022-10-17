A video of a boy being caught drinking from a bottle with no label has been circulating the social media streets

The footage shows the mom confronting her son about what he is drinking and why he removed the branding

The mom then pranks the boy into thinking he had been sipping on some liquor to which the child completely loses it

One little man will think twice before opening a bottle to drink something without reading the bottle label.

A video was posted on Facebook showing the lad holding a green bottle of liquid with the label removed, to which his mother asked what he was having and why he took off the branding.

A mother had her child believing he'd been sipping on some liquor. Image: Socially Nina/Facebook

Source: UGC

The boy proceeds to show his mom the paper which he had left on the floor while explaining that what he’s having tastes sour.

The mom responds by saying that it is liquor to which the concerned boy shouts out loud in fear. He begins to cry and apologises to his mom for drinking. The continues to lose his mind and starts crying, saying that he is going to die.

He runs to the door in hysterics before his amused mother reassures him that she is joking and it is just lemon juice.

The funny video has gained a lot of traction on the social media streets and many comments from amused netizens.

Check out the clip and some of the comments below:

Delwanda Brown wrote:

“Where was he going when he got to the door? Lol. His reaction was priceless.”

Denise Mill commented:

“This is the best video I have seen all year! And the Winner goes to Carter .”

Renae Stephens replied:

“I wish I could tell my 24year old brother this so he could stop drinking yall help me pray for him. This video is funny as hell.”

Portee Gee responded:

“I felt bad for him but kids gotta learn these days lol. Shouldn’t be drinking random stuff .”

Tonia Askew commented:

“At least when he gets older he might not drink liquor lol.”

Yasmine Regester shared:

“And it looked like he already had a few sips. Idk how he got that sour lemon juice down! .”

Trisha Angel Paige replied:

“That baby thought he was a goner .”

Source: Briefly.co.za