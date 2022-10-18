A young lady has raised the bar on love languages in relationships with her birthday gift to her boyfriend

The lady identified as Sarah Lawson got him land and presented it to him in a surprisingly loving way

The young man was overwhelmed with emotions on getting to the land site and almost shed a tear

A lady identified as Sarah Lawson treated her boyfriend to a lovely birthday surprise after she got him land as a gift.

Sarah employed the services of a surprise company based in Ghana to carry out her lovely plan.

She got him land as a gift. Photo Credit: TikTok/@surprise_gh

Source: UGC

TikTok videos shared by the surprise company showed the moment Sarah led her man blindfolded to the location of the land.

She removed his blindfold as they arrived at a gate with a big red ribbon to present his piece of land. Her boyfriend was surprised by her effort and placed his hands over his mouth.

Sarah then gave him a big box which, after it was emptied, revealed the documents to the land. The grateful man hugged his bae as she released four red balloons into the air in celebration.

Watch the videos below:

Social media reactions

Peace❤️ said:

"Please, I want to ask a question. 1) does she have a house of her own? 2) is he just her boyfriend? Not her fiancé or … wow!"

Akua_Tiwaa❤️ said:

"But don’t expect ur lady to buy u a land wen u don’t even give her money for her upkeep."

Akosua chairlady said:

"He bought 2 cars n Daimond necklace for her then iPhone 14 pro max so is nothing of she got him land."

Ara_Ninson said:

"Even if it’s the guy’s money she used it’s better ..at least it has been profitable."

AdeKunle Kazeem said:

"Finally after full consultation with myself I can finally confirm that am officially a potato."

A❤️B❤️E❤️N❤️A said:

"They won’t come and comment oh God I don’t want to be mechanic I want to be a baller. Stingy gers."

