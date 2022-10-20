A father has caused a frenzy online after dishing out a warning to his beautiful little girl who seldom sleeps at night

In a video shared on popular app, TikTok, the funny father lifted his daughter and lamented bitterly to her

The father stated that he hasn't been able to spend time with his wife at night because his daughter stays awake

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A funny father had a brief conversation with his little daughter regarding her activeness at night.

A hilarious video shared on TikTok shows the heartbroken father venting out his pain at the little girl.

Dad begs daughter to sleep at night Photo Credit: @stacy.petit/TikTok

Source: UGC

He complained that he hadn't been able to spend quality time with his wife at night because the little girl is always awake.

The little girl stared at him and smiled sweetly as her dad ranted. She didn't care what he was saying.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"If you don't sleep tonight, there's trouble. I want my wife. You're taking my wife away from me. Do you understand? You think I'm playing? Friday night I couldn't, on my birthday, I couldn't. Look, I'm not playing games. I want my wife", the father complained.

Social media reactions

@kelly.ds291 said:

"Baby is like "Goo Goo Gaa Gaa man she's taken by me now but here take some cuteness from me."

@prettynabii commented:

"Listen that baby is plotting something already with that smile."

@ms.bennyy reacted:

"She’s thinking “bro I didn’t ask to be here” u lost your wife the moment I was brought to this world so it’s not a ME problem but a YOU problem."

@jaymiesson said:

"This baby is gonna do it again. Just look at the laugh."

@moufire7 added:

"Baby is like "it ain't that deep bruv. It's calm tho cause you ain't getting none of that."

@bobbyy2460 wrote:

"Better watch out dad that baby girl will definitely have you wrapped around her little finger."

Watch the video below:

Babysitting father laments as baby refuses to sleep

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Nigerian man complained to his wife over the behaviour of his baby, who rarely sleeps at night.

A viral video showed the man lamenting bitterly around 4 am while carrying his baby in a carrier. He asked his wife why the baby doesn't sleep and suggested that they take the baby to a hospital to ascertain the reason.

While complaining, he asked his wife if parents shouldn't sleep at night just because they have a newborn at home. Reacting to the video, some netizens shared their experiences with babies. Others found the video funny.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng